iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Trading 3.2% Higher

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2020

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) shares traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.03 and last traded at $50.03, 493 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.47.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.95.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Price Down 5.5%
Noranda Income Fund Shares Down 1.7%
Biome Grow Trading Up 25.1%
Mapletree Commercial Trust Shares Up 5.1%
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Trading Down 1.7%
Pernod Ricard Shares Up 1.9%
