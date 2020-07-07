iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Trading 3.2% Higher

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) shares traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.03 and last traded at $50.03, 493 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.47.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.95.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th.

