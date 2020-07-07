Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Trading Up 4.9%

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2020

Shares of Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) were up 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.83 and last traded at $33.83, approximately 201 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.26.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IDRSF shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Idorsia in a report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Idorsia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Idorsia in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Idorsia in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.80.

Idorsia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IDRSF)

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

