Brown-Forman (NASDAQ:BF/B) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Brown-Forman Corp (NASDAQ:BF/B)’s share price dropped 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $64.51 and last traded at $64.80, approximately 48,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $65.32.

BF/B has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Brown-Forman from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Brown-Forman in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of Brown-Forman in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Brown-Forman from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Brown-Forman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.70.

Get Brown-Forman alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.39.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1743 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th.

About Brown-Forman (NASDAQ:BF/B)

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, whiskey spirits, whiskey-based flavored liqueurs, ready-to-drink and ready-to-pour products, ready-to-drink cocktails, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, bourbons, and liqueurs.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Brown-Forman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown-Forman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.