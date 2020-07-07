Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Canadian Natural Resources (TSE: CNQ):

6/29/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/29/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$30.00.

6/24/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$39.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$25.00.

6/22/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a C$25.00 price target on the stock.

5/29/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$29.00 price target on the stock.

5/29/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources was given a new C$29.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from C$30.00 to C$26.00.

5/8/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore Inc from C$30.00 to C$26.00.

Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$24.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.81 billion and a PE ratio of 9.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.39. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 1 year low of C$9.80 and a 1 year high of C$42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.46, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.29). The business had revenue of C$4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.93 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.99%.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 183,288 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.91, for a total value of C$4,565,704.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 480,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,959,540.10.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

