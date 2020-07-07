St. James’s Place (STJ) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for St. James’s Place (LON: STJ):

6/24/2020 – St. James’s Place had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,118 ($13.76) to GBX 1,120 ($13.78). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/24/2020 – St. James’s Place had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 965 ($11.88) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 925 ($11.38).

6/24/2020 – St. James’s Place had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 875 ($10.77) to GBX 1,005 ($12.37). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/23/2020 – St. James’s Place had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

6/23/2020 – St. James’s Place had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

6/22/2020 – St. James’s Place had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 1,020 ($12.55) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 950 ($11.69).

6/11/2020 – St. James’s Place had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/28/2020 – St. James’s Place had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 925 ($11.38) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 870 ($10.71).

5/27/2020 – St. James’s Place had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

5/27/2020 – St. James’s Place had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

5/11/2020 – St. James’s Place had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 830 ($10.21) to GBX 875 ($10.77). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

LON:STJ opened at GBX 985 ($12.12) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.74, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 926.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 967.36. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.82. St. James’s Place plc has a 52-week low of GBX 614 ($7.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,777.50 ($21.87).

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for St James's Place plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St James's Place plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.