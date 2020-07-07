Kingfisher (KGF) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Kingfisher (LON: KGF):

7/1/2020 – Kingfisher was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 270 ($3.32) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 230 ($2.83).

6/25/2020 – Kingfisher had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 230 ($2.83) to GBX 290 ($3.57). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/22/2020 – Kingfisher had its price target raised by analysts at Societe Generale from GBX 174 ($2.14) to GBX 222 ($2.73). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/18/2020 – Kingfisher had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 190 ($2.34) to GBX 230 ($2.83). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/18/2020 – Kingfisher had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 240 ($2.95) to GBX 260 ($3.20). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/17/2020 – Kingfisher had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 180 ($2.22) to GBX 224 ($2.76). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/8/2020 – Kingfisher was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating. They now have a GBX 230 ($2.83) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 165 ($2.03).

5/19/2020 – Kingfisher had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 165 ($2.03). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

5/18/2020 – Kingfisher had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 310 ($3.81) to GBX 240 ($2.95). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/14/2020 – Kingfisher was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 180 ($2.22) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 150 ($1.85).

5/13/2020 – Kingfisher had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 170 ($2.09). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/13/2020 – Kingfisher was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 174 ($2.14) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 170 ($2.09).

5/12/2020 – Kingfisher was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “overweight” rating. They now have a GBX 230 ($2.83) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 245 ($3.02).

5/12/2020 – Kingfisher had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 230 ($2.83) to GBX 180 ($2.22). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Kingfisher stock opened at GBX 226.40 ($2.79) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 200.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 181.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion and a PE ratio of 566.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. Kingfisher plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1.01 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 229.30 ($2.82).

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

