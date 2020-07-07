Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SFIX. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Friday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.68.

SFIX opened at $29.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.11 and a 200-day moving average of $21.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.92 and a beta of 2.97.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.18). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director J William Gurley bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.80 per share, for a total transaction of $15,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 944,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,923,210.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $816,039.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,323.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 431,507 shares of company stock valued at $9,843,248 in the last ninety days. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,024,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after purchasing an additional 39,702 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,890,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,005,000 after buying an additional 75,479 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter worth $5,570,000. Old Well Partners LLC boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 170.2% in the first quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 76,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the first quarter valued at about $536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.45% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

