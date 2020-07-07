Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Alimentation Couche-Tard (ANCUF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS: ANCUF):

  • 7/2/2020 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $44.00 to $51.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 7/2/2020 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $46.00 to $49.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 7/2/2020 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $49.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 7/1/2020 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
  • 7/1/2020 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 7/1/2020 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $47.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 7/1/2020 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $45.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 6/10/2020 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $43.00 to $49.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 5/20/2020 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $44.00 to $47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of ANCUF stock opened at $32.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.30. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $34.62.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

