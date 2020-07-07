Smiths Group (SMIN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Smiths Group (LON: SMIN):

  • 7/6/2020 – Smiths Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,375 ($16.92) to GBX 1,690 ($20.80). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 7/3/2020 – Smiths Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Societe Generale from GBX 1,450 ($17.84) to GBX 1,435 ($17.66). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 7/1/2020 – Smiths Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,300 ($16.00) to GBX 1,500 ($18.46). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 7/1/2020 – Smiths Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,370 ($16.86) to GBX 1,490 ($18.34). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 6/30/2020 – Smiths Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.
  • 6/30/2020 – Smiths Group had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 1,520 ($18.71) to GBX 1,580 ($19.44). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 5/18/2020 – Smiths Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Shares of SMIN stock opened at GBX 1,432 ($17.62) on Tuesday. Smiths Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 790 ($9.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,246.40 ($27.64). The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,315.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,413.23.

In other Smiths Group news, insider George Buckley bought 1,029 shares of Smiths Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,215 ($14.95) per share, with a total value of £12,502.35 ($15,385.61).

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

