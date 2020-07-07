Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Lennar (LEN)

Lennar (NYSE: LEN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/18/2020 – Lennar had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $41.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/17/2020 – Lennar had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $63.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/17/2020 – Lennar had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $56.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/17/2020 – Lennar had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $67.00 to $74.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/17/2020 – Lennar had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $68.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/17/2020 – Lennar had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $62.00 to $71.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/17/2020 – Lennar had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $68.00. They now have a “fair value” rating on the stock.

6/16/2020 – Lennar had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $63.00 to $68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/15/2020 – Lennar had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $50.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/15/2020 – Lennar had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $53.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/14/2020 – Lennar had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock.

6/12/2020 – Lennar had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $36.00 to $67.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/27/2020 – Lennar is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

5/26/2020 – Lennar was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

5/22/2020 – Lennar had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $54.00 to $63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2020 – Lennar had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $57.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/11/2020 – Lennar had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from $40.00 to $56.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:LEN opened at $61.94 on Tuesday. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $71.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.35 and a 200-day moving average of $55.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 14.27.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.71%.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $305,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,775 shares in the company, valued at $16,947,052.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total value of $2,456,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 335,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,604,344.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.0% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 17.6% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 16.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

