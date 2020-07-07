Legal & General Group (LGEN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Legal & General Group (LON: LGEN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/23/2020 – Legal & General Group is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 263 ($3.24) price target on the stock.

6/22/2020 – Legal & General Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

6/17/2020 – Legal & General Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/17/2020 – Legal & General Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a GBX 242 ($2.98) price target on the stock.

6/11/2020 – Legal & General Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/19/2020 – Legal & General Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Legal & General Group stock opened at GBX 221.50 ($2.73) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 216.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 242.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion and a PE ratio of 7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.49. Legal & General Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 117.30 ($1.44) and a one year high of GBX 324.70 ($4.00).

In related news, insider Toby Strauss purchased 1,374 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 200 ($2.46) per share, with a total value of £2,748 ($3,381.74). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 842 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 222 ($2.73) per share, for a total transaction of £1,869.24 ($2,300.32). Insiders have purchased a total of 2,842 shares of company stock worth $589,428 over the last three months.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

