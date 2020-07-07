Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Admiral Group (ADM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Admiral Group (LON: ADM) recently:

7/2/2020 – Admiral Group had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

6/23/2020 – Admiral Group is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 2,566 ($31.58) price target on the stock.

6/22/2020 – Admiral Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

6/18/2020 – Admiral Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

6/16/2020 – Admiral Group was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “reduce” rating. They now have a GBX 2,120 ($26.09) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 2,230 ($27.44).

6/11/2020 – Admiral Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

6/1/2020 – Admiral Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

5/29/2020 – Admiral Group was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a GBX 2,304 ($28.35) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 2,376 ($29.24).

5/22/2020 – Admiral Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

5/18/2020 – Admiral Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,300 ($28.30) to GBX 2,200 ($27.07). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/12/2020 – Admiral Group had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 2,300 ($28.30) to GBX 2,392 ($29.44). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

ADM opened at GBX 2,285 ($28.12) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.63, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,304.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,265.72. Admiral Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,858.50 ($22.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,508 ($30.86). The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.44.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

