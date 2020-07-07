SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (SDR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON: SDR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/25/2020 – SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to an “underperform” rating. They now have a GBX 2,690 ($33.10) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 2,520 ($31.01).

6/18/2020 – SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc to a “sell” rating. They now have a GBX 2,330 ($28.67) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 2,310 ($28.43).

6/18/2020 – SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

6/18/2020 – SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 2,550 ($31.38) to GBX 2,950 ($36.30). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/15/2020 – SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,500 ($30.77) to GBX 2,800 ($34.46). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/3/2020 – SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,080 ($25.60) to GBX 2,640 ($32.49). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

LON:SDR opened at GBX 3,024 ($37.21) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a 1-year low of GBX 1,711 ($21.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,465 ($42.64). The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,955.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,934.72.

In related news, insider Richard Keers sold 3,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,981 ($36.68), for a total transaction of £90,056.01 ($110,824.53).

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

