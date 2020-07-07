Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Land Securities Group (LAND)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Land Securities Group (LON: LAND) in the last few weeks:

7/6/2020 – Land Securities Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

7/3/2020 – Land Securities Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

7/3/2020 – Land Securities Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

6/24/2020 – Land Securities Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 685 ($8.43) to GBX 650 ($8.00). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/16/2020 – Land Securities Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 800 ($9.84) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,100 ($13.54).

6/8/2020 – Land Securities Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a GBX 728 ($8.96) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 750 ($9.23).

6/4/2020 – Land Securities Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 730 ($8.98) to GBX 645 ($7.94). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/4/2020 – Land Securities Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

5/25/2020 – Land Securities Group had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 679 ($8.36) to GBX 573 ($7.05). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/18/2020 – Land Securities Group was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “overweight” rating. They now have a GBX 730 ($8.98) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 745 ($9.17).

5/15/2020 – Land Securities Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 825 ($10.15) to GBX 775 ($9.54). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2020 – Land Securities Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 910 ($11.20) to GBX 760 ($9.35). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/13/2020 – Land Securities Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/12/2020 – Land Securities Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

5/12/2020 – Land Securities Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

5/11/2020 – Land Securities Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 880 ($10.83) to GBX 740 ($9.11). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON LAND opened at GBX 587.80 ($7.23) on Tuesday. Land Securities Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 399.80 ($4.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,019.50 ($12.55). The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion and a PE ratio of -5.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 597.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 751.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.94.

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported GBX 55.90 ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 58 ($0.71) by GBX (2.10) (($0.03)). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Land Securities Group plc will post 5883.9996946 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Allan acquired 29,686 shares of Land Securities Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 503 ($6.19) per share, for a total transaction of £149,320.58 ($183,756.56).

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

