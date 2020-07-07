Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Persimmon (PSN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Persimmon (LON: PSN):

7/3/2020 – Persimmon had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/3/2020 – Persimmon had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 2,724 ($33.52) to GBX 2,701 ($33.24). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/26/2020 – Persimmon had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 3,245 ($39.93) to GBX 3,003 ($36.96). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/25/2020 – Persimmon had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/24/2020 – Persimmon had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

6/23/2020 – Persimmon had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 2,850 ($35.07) to GBX 3,190 ($39.26). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/11/2020 – Persimmon had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

5/26/2020 – Persimmon had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,270 ($27.94) to GBX 2,580 ($31.75). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/15/2020 – Persimmon had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/14/2020 – Persimmon had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

5/14/2020 – Persimmon had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a GBX 2,360 ($29.04) price target on the stock.

Shares of PSN stock opened at GBX 2,398 ($29.51) on Tuesday. Persimmon plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,367.50 ($16.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,328 ($40.95). The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,308.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,458.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In related news, insider David Jenkinson sold 89,581 shares of Persimmon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,477 ($30.48), for a total transaction of £2,218,921.37 ($2,730,644.07).

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

