Financial Survey: HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) versus Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF)

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) and Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

HBT Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Orrstown Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. HBT Financial pays out 17.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Orrstown Financial Services pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Orrstown Financial Services has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Orrstown Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares HBT Financial and Orrstown Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HBT Financial N/A N/A N/A Orrstown Financial Services 14.78% 9.47% 0.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for HBT Financial and Orrstown Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HBT Financial 0 2 3 0 2.60 Orrstown Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

HBT Financial currently has a consensus price target of $18.30, suggesting a potential upside of 46.28%. Given HBT Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HBT Financial is more favorable than Orrstown Financial Services.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.2% of HBT Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.0% of Orrstown Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Orrstown Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HBT Financial and Orrstown Financial Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HBT Financial $176.49 million 1.95 $66.86 million $3.43 3.65 Orrstown Financial Services $121.54 million 1.25 $16.92 million $1.84 7.38

HBT Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Orrstown Financial Services. HBT Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orrstown Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Orrstown Financial Services beats HBT Financial on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction and land development, agricultural and farmland, multi-family, and one-to-four family residential loans, as well as municipal, consumer and other loans. In addition, the company offers wealth management services, including financial planning to individuals, trusts, and estates; trustee and custodial, investment management, corporate retirement plan consulting and administration, and retail brokerage services; and specialized farm management, farmland sale, and crop insurance services, as well as originates and sells conventional residential mortgage loans. It operates 61 full-service and 3 limited-service branch locations. The company was formerly known as Heartland Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to HBT Financial, Inc. in September 2019. HBT Financial, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans. In addition, the company provides renders services as trustee, executor, administrator, guardian, managing agent, custodian, and investment advisor, as well as provides other fiduciary services under the Orrstown Financial Advisors name; and offers retail brokerage services through a third-party broker/dealer arrangement. Further, it offers investment advisory services through an office in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. The company provides its banking and bank-related services through branches located in Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Perry, and York counties of Pennsylvania, as well as Washington County, Maryland. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania.

