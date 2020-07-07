Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.33.

Several brokerages have commented on AKRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $34.96 on Tuesday. Akero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.80 million and a P/E ratio of -9.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.48.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.19. On average, equities analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 108,064 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $3,722,804.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 4,603 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $155,719.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 340.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 60.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 1,410.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 61.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

