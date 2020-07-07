VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VBIV. ValuEngine cut VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on VBI Vaccines from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut VBI Vaccines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub upgraded VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of VBI Vaccines in a report on Monday, June 29th.

VBIV opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.57. VBI Vaccines has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.96 million, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.74.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 57.79% and a negative net margin of 2,133.79%. The firm had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.83 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that VBI Vaccines will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive bought 9,090,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $10,999,999.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBIV. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in VBI Vaccines by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,678,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,519 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in VBI Vaccines by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,447,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 987,072 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in VBI Vaccines by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,032,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 604,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in VBI Vaccines by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,052,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 556,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in VBI Vaccines by 193.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 312,960 shares during the last quarter. 33.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

