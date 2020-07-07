Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APOG shares. BidaskClub cut Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Sidoti dropped their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

NASDAQ:APOG opened at $23.08 on Tuesday. Apogee Enterprises has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $46.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.54. The company has a market cap of $597.47 million, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $289.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 13th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 31.51%.

In other news, Director Lloyd Emerson Johnson acquired 25,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $471,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APOG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 492.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 122,790 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 8.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

