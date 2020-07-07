World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.75.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WWE. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

In other news, EVP Paul Levesque sold 23,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $1,018,569.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin Dunn sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,500,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,613 shares of company stock worth $3,260,094 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 9,163,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,905,000 after purchasing an additional 127,000 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,968,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,667,000 after purchasing an additional 400,120 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $116,085,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $56,759,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,073,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWE opened at $46.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31. World Wrestling Entertainment has a twelve month low of $29.10 and a twelve month high of $78.76.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 40.28%. The company had revenue of $291.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.47%.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

