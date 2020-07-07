Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, twenty-six have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.26.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

In other news, insider Collister Johnson sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $1,735,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $3,664,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,504,440 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

ATVI opened at $78.67 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $44.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.47. The company has a market capitalization of $59.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

