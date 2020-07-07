Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 975 ($12.00).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WKP. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 980 ($12.06) to GBX 930 ($11.44) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 815 ($10.03) to GBX 800 ($9.84) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Workspace Group to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 900 ($11.08) to GBX 745 ($9.17) in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of WKP stock opened at GBX 645 ($7.94) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.75. Workspace Group has a 52 week low of GBX 420.88 ($5.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,317 ($16.21). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 16.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 700.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 922.74.

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 5th. The company reported GBX 44.60 ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 44.50 ($0.55) by GBX 0.10 ($0.00). Analysts expect that Workspace Group will post 4658.0002251 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 24.49 ($0.30) per share. This is a positive change from Workspace Group’s previous dividend of $11.67. This represents a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.68%.

In other Workspace Group news, insider Graham Clemett sold 5,797 shares of Workspace Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 682 ($8.39), for a total value of £39,535.54 ($48,653.14).

Workspace Group Company Profile

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

