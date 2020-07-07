Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.80.

A number of analysts have commented on PCRX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

Get Pacira Biosciences alerts:

In related news, CEO David M. Stack sold 14,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $663,167.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,525,646.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 17,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $823,381.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,855,042.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,184 shares of company stock worth $5,337,870. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,797,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,419,000 after acquiring an additional 582,238 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pacira Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $24,517,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 856,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,814,000 after buying an additional 399,577 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 43.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 754,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,315,000 after buying an additional 230,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 50.6% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 627,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,047,000 after buying an additional 210,863 shares in the last quarter.

PCRX stock opened at $52.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Pacira Biosciences has a one year low of $27.46 and a one year high of $56.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2,617.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.29.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. Pacira Biosciences had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $105.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacira Biosciences will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacira Biosciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.