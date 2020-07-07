Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.90.

CCJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank raised shares of Cameco to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 12.7% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 12,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Cameco by 11.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 198,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 20,435 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Cameco by 264.7% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Cameco by 57.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,035,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,348,000 after purchasing an additional 740,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Cameco in the first quarter worth $1,582,000. 58.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.29 and a beta of 0.90. Cameco has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $11.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.12.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cameco had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cameco will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

