Air France-KLM Sponsored (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Air France-KLM Sponsored (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. AlphaValue downgraded Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Societe Generale downgraded Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Shares of AFLYY stock opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.02. Air France-KLM has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $12.26. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.08.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($3.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($2.60). Air France-KLM had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air France-KLM will post -8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.