Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $276.40.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TREE. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Lendingtree from $375.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Lendingtree from $380.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lendingtree from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Lendingtree in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Lendingtree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

NASDAQ:TREE opened at $305.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 135.10 and a beta of 2.22. Lendingtree has a 1-year low of $135.72 and a 1-year high of $434.94.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.78 million. Lendingtree had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lendingtree will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Neil Salvage sold 3,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.23, for a total value of $866,739.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,313.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Valentyna S. Decristo sold 104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.97, for a total transaction of $27,972.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,972.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,554 shares of company stock valued at $5,958,760 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Lendingtree in the fourth quarter valued at $3,458,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Lendingtree by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Lendingtree by 6.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Lendingtree by 22.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Lendingtree by 8.4% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 19,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

