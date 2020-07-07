Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Consumer Edge cut Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet cut Avis Budget Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Avis Budget Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 217,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $4,065,796.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAR. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 551.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,810,000 after buying an additional 2,059,250 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,375,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,336,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,770,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 3,517.0% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 619,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,968,000 after acquiring an additional 602,217 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $26.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 2.30. Avis Budget Group has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $52.98.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.51. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 51.68% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

