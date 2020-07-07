Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.90.

Several analysts have commented on AEE shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Ameren from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ameren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Ameren stock opened at $73.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.01 and its 200 day moving average is $75.91. Ameren has a twelve month low of $58.74 and a twelve month high of $87.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.12). Ameren had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameren will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ameren by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ameren by 282.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 84.8% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 41.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

