Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BNFT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Benefitfocus from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Benefitfocus from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Benefitfocus from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 194.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Benefitfocus by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Benefitfocus by 3,733.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Benefitfocus in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BNFT stock opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $357.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.63. Benefitfocus has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.76.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.96 million. Benefitfocus’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

