Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.06.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SOI shares. TheStreet upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley cut their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 151,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 267.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOI opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.06. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $15.18.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $47.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.19 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 8.79%. Equities research analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.82%.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

