M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.32.

MTB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Compass Point dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $148.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cfra decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $176.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 18th.

MTB stock opened at $101.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.22. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $85.09 and a 1 year high of $174.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.49.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 24.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $112,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,512.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTB. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 49.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

