M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.32.

MTB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Compass Point dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $148.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cfra decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $176.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 18th.

MTB stock opened at $101.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.22. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $85.09 and a 1 year high of $174.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.49.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 24.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $112,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,512.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTB. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 49.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Analyst Recommendations for M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB)

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Financial Survey: HBT Financial versus Orrstown Financial Services
Financial Survey: HBT Financial versus Orrstown Financial Services
Akero Therapeutics Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts
Akero Therapeutics Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts
VBI Vaccines Inc Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts
VBI Vaccines Inc Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts
Apogee Enterprises Inc Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages
Apogee Enterprises Inc Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages
World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts
World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts
Activision Blizzard, Inc. Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts
Activision Blizzard, Inc. Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report