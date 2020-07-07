Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by SVB Leerink in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 142.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genocea Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.31.

Shares of GNCA opened at $2.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Genocea Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $4.03. The stock has a market cap of $60.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.17.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genocea Biosciences will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,428,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Genocea Biosciences by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Genocea Biosciences by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 279,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 76,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

