Zacks Investment Research Lowers Workiva (NYSE:WK) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Workiva LLC offers a cloud-based and mobile-enabled platform for enterprises to collect, manage, report and analyze critical business data in real time. The company provides solutions for compliance, risk, sustainability and management reporting as well as enterprise risk management. It serves the manufacturing and materials, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment, real estate, retail, consumer goods, services, transportation and technology and telecom industries. Workiva LLC is headquartered in Ames, Iowa. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Workiva from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Workiva from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Workiva from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Workiva in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Workiva from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workiva currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Shares of Workiva stock opened at $55.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.78 and a beta of 1.26. Workiva has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $64.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $85.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.32 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 85.23% and a negative net margin of 16.33%. Workiva’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Workiva will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 10,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $405,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,497.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WK. State Street Corp grew its position in Workiva by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,749,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Workiva by 25.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Workiva by 29.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 69,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 15,759 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Workiva by 5,692.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Workiva during the first quarter worth about $2,834,000. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

