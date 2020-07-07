BidaskClub Lowers Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) to Strong Sell

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AERI. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.07.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.97 on Tuesday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $26.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $649.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.08). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 95.74% and a negative net margin of 252.92%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerald D. Cagle sold 5,000 shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $76,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 258,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 13,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

