Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SRC. Morgan Stanley lowered Spirit Realty Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $34.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.23 and its 200-day moving average is $38.75. Spirit Realty Capital has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $54.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.93). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $121.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jackson Hsieh bought 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $298,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,498,758.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jay Young bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.99 per share, for a total transaction of $64,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,118.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 81.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 2,016.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

