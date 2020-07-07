BidaskClub Downgrades Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to Sell

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ABCB. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.60.

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $22.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.58. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $44.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.48.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.20). Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $202.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABCB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

