Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADAP. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $3.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.67.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.64. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.66.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.62% and a negative net margin of 7,324.48%. The business had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.90 million. Analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, Director James Noble sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $4,665,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gavin Wood bought 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $53,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at $53,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 34,428,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,646,000 after acquiring an additional 6,428,730 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,114,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,525,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,999 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,002,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,321,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 694,200 shares in the last quarter. 72.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.