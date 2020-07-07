SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 633.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other SilverSun Technologies news, major shareholder Jeffrey D. Roth sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $64,500.00. Also, major shareholder Jeffrey D. Roth sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $30,750.00. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SilverSun Technologies stock. Weber Alan W raised its position in shares of SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT) by 99.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,334 shares during the quarter. Weber Alan W owned approximately 4.21% of SilverSun Technologies worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

SilverSun Technologies stock opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.59. SilverSun Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). SilverSun Technologies had a net margin of 16.31% and a negative return on equity of 35.87%. The firm had revenue of $10.08 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded SilverSun Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

About SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. The company also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers.

