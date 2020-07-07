Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TUP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands to $2.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Tupperware Brands stock opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.99 million, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 2.73. Tupperware Brands has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $18.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.63.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $375.90 million during the quarter. Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%.

In other Tupperware Brands news, CFO Cassandra Harris bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TUP. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,678,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,717 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $1,712,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $5,482,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 832,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 431,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 564,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 351,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

