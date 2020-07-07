BidaskClub Lowers Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) to Buy

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMPH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

AMPH opened at $21.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.10. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $22.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.19.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 23,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $470,908.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,923.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 13,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $247,727.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,464 shares of company stock valued at $2,400,961 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 146.6% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,008.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 12,782 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

