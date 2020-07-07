USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
USNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.
USNA stock opened at $79.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.65. USANA Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $43.01 and a 12-month high of $90.94.
In other news, insider Kevin Guest sold 7,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $649,297.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,916.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 4,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $387,327.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,709.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 680,163 shares of company stock valued at $55,104,214. Company insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USNA. Norges Bank bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,665,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $7,339,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,285,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $5,434,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 26.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,704,000 after buying an additional 46,390 shares in the last quarter. 53.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About USANA Health Sciences
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.
