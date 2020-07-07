USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

USNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

USNA stock opened at $79.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.65. USANA Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $43.01 and a 12-month high of $90.94.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $266.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.40 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin Guest sold 7,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $649,297.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,916.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 4,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $387,327.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,709.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 680,163 shares of company stock valued at $55,104,214. Company insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USNA. Norges Bank bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,665,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $7,339,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,285,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $5,434,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 26.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,704,000 after buying an additional 46,390 shares in the last quarter. 53.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

