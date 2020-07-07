Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SKT. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.70 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $7.81.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Shares of SKT opened at $6.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.23 million, a PE ratio of -231.26 and a beta of 1.94. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 6.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.82.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $108.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.37 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKT. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.