Short Interest in Bowl America Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A) Grows By 700.0%

Bowl America Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Bowl America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

BWL.A opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. Bowl America has a 52-week low of $8.14 and a 52-week high of $17.48.

Bowl America (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter.

Bowl America Incorporated is engaged in the entertainment business. The Company is engaged in the operation of bowling centers, with food and beverage service in each center. As of July 3, 2016, the Company and its subsidiaries operated 18 bowling centers, including 10 centers located in metropolitan Washington, District of Columbia; one center in metropolitan Baltimore, Maryland; four centers in metropolitan Richmond, Virginia, and three centers in metropolitan Jacksonville, Florida.

