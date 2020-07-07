WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Short Interest Up 886.9% in June

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,900 shares, a growth of 886.9% from the June 15th total of 8,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 941,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of WYY opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. WidePoint has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $0.99.

Get WidePoint alerts:

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.02 million.

WYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised WidePoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley raised their price objective on WidePoint from $0.70 to $0.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

In other news, major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 577,361 shares of WidePoint stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total value of $427,247.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,639,987 shares of company stock worth $1,615,573 over the last quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WidePoint stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,503,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342,197 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.77% of WidePoint worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions to corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom bill presentment analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics to communications service providers.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.