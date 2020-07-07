SPAR Group Inc (NASDAQ:SGRP) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in June

SPAR Group Inc (NASDAQ:SGRP) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ SGRP opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.93. SPAR Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.35 million during the quarter. SPAR Group had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 0.82%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SGRP shares. ValuEngine upgraded SPAR Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded SPAR Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPAR Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in SPAR Group Inc (NASDAQ:SGRP) by 125.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.45% of SPAR Group worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

SPAR Group Company Profile

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as product reordering and replenishment; ensuring its products for distribution; adding new products; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clients' products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors.

