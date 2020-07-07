Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:CGIX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:CGIX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 2,080.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 69,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cancer Genetics stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:CGIX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.48% of Cancer Genetics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 10.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGIX stock opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. Cancer Genetics has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.11.

Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. Cancer Genetics had a negative return on equity of 39.76% and a negative net margin of 45.91%. The business had revenue of $1.43 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Cancer Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

About Cancer Genetics

Cancer Genetics, Inc develops, commercializes, and provides molecular and biomarker-based tests and services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its tests enable physicians to personalize the clinical management of each individual patient by providing genomic information to diagnose, monitor, and inform cancer treatment; and enable biotech and pharmaceutical companies involved in oncology and immuno-oncology trials to select candidate populations and reduce adverse drug reactions by providing information regarding genomic factors influencing subject responses to therapeutics.

