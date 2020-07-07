Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Short Interest Update

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 3,800.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of Nortech Systems stock opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. Nortech Systems has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $7.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 million, a PE ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.27.
Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $27.44 million during the quarter.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered Nortech Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.
About Nortech Systems
Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services company in the United States, Mexico, and China. The company provides value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, supply chain management, and post-market services.
Featured Story: Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Nortech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nortech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.