Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Short Interest Update

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 3,800.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Nortech Systems stock opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. Nortech Systems has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $7.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 million, a PE ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $27.44 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nortech Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.67% of Nortech Systems worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Nortech Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Nortech Systems

Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services company in the United States, Mexico, and China. The company provides value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, supply chain management, and post-market services.

