Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst (LON:ASEI) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst PLC (LON:ASEI) traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 269 ($3.31) and last traded at GBX 271.50 ($3.34), 30,506 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 274.50 ($3.38).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 272 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 322.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.89 million and a P/E ratio of -1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.50.

Get Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 5.20 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 1.97%. Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst’s payout ratio is currently -16.61%.

In other news, insider Richard Burns acquired 20,000 shares of Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 270 ($3.32) per share, for a total transaction of £54,000 ($66,453.36).

Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst Company Profile (LON:ASEI)

Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.