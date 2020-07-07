Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Shares Up 3.4%

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2020

Gear Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:GENGF)’s share price shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15, 900 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 131,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

GENGF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. National Bank Financial lowered Gear Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.20.

About Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF)

Gear Energy Ltd. acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

