JPMN EURO/PAR VTG FPD 0.0206155 (LON:JETI) Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of JPMN EURO/PAR VTG FPD 0.0206155 (LON:JETI) were up 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 119.50 ($1.47) and last traded at GBX 117.25 ($1.44), approximately 46,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 113.50 ($1.40).

The stock has a market capitalization of $105.71 million and a PE ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 114.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 127.69.

JPMN EURO/PAR VTG FPD 0.0206155

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. JPMN EURO/PAR VTG FPD 0.0206155’s payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Income Shares is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

