JPMN EURO/PAR VTG FPD 0.0206155 (LON:JETI) Trading Up 3.3%

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of JPMN EURO/PAR VTG FPD 0.0206155 (LON:JETI) were up 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 119.50 ($1.47) and last traded at GBX 117.25 ($1.44), approximately 46,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 113.50 ($1.40).

The stock has a market capitalization of $105.71 million and a PE ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 114.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 127.69.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. JPMN EURO/PAR VTG FPD 0.0206155’s payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

About JPMN EURO/PAR VTG FPD 0.0206155 (LON:JETI)

JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Income Shares is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMN EURO/PAR VTG FPD 0.0206155 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMN EURO/PAR VTG FPD 0.0206155 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Short Interest in Bowl America Incorporated Grows By 700.0%
Short Interest in Bowl America Incorporated Grows By 700.0%
WidePoint Co. Short Interest Up 886.9% in June
WidePoint Co. Short Interest Up 886.9% in June
SPAR Group Inc Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in June
SPAR Group Inc Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in June
Cancer Genetics Inc Sees Large Growth in Short Interest
Cancer Genetics Inc Sees Large Growth in Short Interest
Nortech Systems Incorporated Short Interest Update
Nortech Systems Incorporated Short Interest Update
Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst Shares Down 1.1%
Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst Shares Down 1.1%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report